The second annual Lenox Jazz Stroll, a free music event on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11, will feature notable jazz talent in the Berkshires along with world-class musicians from New York City and beyond.
The Ted Rosenthal Trio will present a kickoff concert at 6 p.m. Friday at the Gateways Inn.
Saturday's lineup from noon to 9 p.m. includes the Jason Ennis Trio, featuring vocalist Natalia Bernal, at noon at Gateways; Armen Donelian Trio, 1 p.m., Lilac Park; Nelson Patton, 2:15 p.m., Lenox Library; Ray Anderson’s Pocket Brass Band, 3:15 p.m., Lilac Park; Todd Reynolds, 4:30 p.m., Lenox Library; The Wanda Houston Project, 5:30 p.m., Lilac Park; and the Greystone Quartet, 7 p.m., Gateways.
There will be a brief opening ceremony at 1 p.m. at Lilac Park to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11, with remarks and a musical dedication by local trumpeter Jeff Stevens.
Updates and additional information, including plans for inclement weather, will be available by following the Lenox Jazz Stroll’s Facebook and Instagram pages and lenoxjazzstroll.com.
The stroll is presented by the Lenox Chamber of Commerce and Berkshires Jazz Inc., and is sponsored by Mill Town, Blue Q and the Berkshire Music Project.