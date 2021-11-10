The Lenox Library's 15th annual Distinguished Lecture Series will continue at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, via Zoom. Lenox native and lifelong foreign correspondent James Brooke will speak on "Ukraine: The Gates of Europe, Besieged by Russia."
Brooke, a Russian speaker, worked as a journalist for eight years in Moscow, first as Bloomberg bureau chief, then as the Voice of America correspondent for the former Soviet Union. His experience with the former Soviet Union goes back 30 years to reporting trips he made as a foreign correspondent for The New York Times.
Brooke will talk about Ukraine’s chances as a frontline state, facing Kremlin expansionism from the north, south, and east. He also will field questions on how Hunter Biden was perceived in Kyiv.
Zoom details can be found on the Library's website, lenoxlib.org, and Facebook page.