18 Degrees announces Kids 4 Harmony's 10th anniversary gala celebration will take place Thursday, June 23, at Seiji Ozawa Hall, Tanglewood. The gala kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a catered reception followed at 7 p.m. by performances by 35 K4H students, Grammy Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax and the Elayne P. Bernstein Ensemble.
The program includes pieces by Shostakovich and Mozart as well as a piece composed by one of the K4H student musicians.
Kids 4 Harmony is a free after-school program at Morningside Community School in Pittsfield and Brayton Elementary School in North Adams inspired by Venezuela’s El Sistema, an ensemble-based musical approach with a social justice mission.
The anniversary concert is the only fundraising event for the program which relies primarily on private support for its operations. Tickets for the gala, which includes the reception at the Tanglewood Tent Club, and concert-only tickets are available at 18degreesma.org.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Sarah Frederick at 413-448-8281, ext. 233.