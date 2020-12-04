The Lenox Library will celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday by presenting an online talk about his achievements and musical legacy at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, via Zoom.
Jeremy Yudkin, professor of music and co-director of the Center for Beethoven Research at Boston University, will discuss some of Beethoven’s greatest works, including his piano sonatas, string quartets, and symphonies, illustrating his talk with rare pictures and musical examples.
He also will address biographical issues, such as the composer's deafness and his tangled and difficult personal relationships. Finally, Yudkin will explain how Beethoven's music acted both as a challenge and an inspiration to composers who came after him, including those of today.
The lecture will be followed by questions from the audience. The event is free and open to the public. Details may be found on the Lenox Library's website, lenoxlib.org, and Facebook page.