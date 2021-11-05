"Coins to Caskets: Bas-Relief and its History" will be explored in a lecture and workshop in the Trinity Church Parish House, 88 Walker St. Bas-relief is an art form that has been used to communicate stories of life and death since antiquity.
From ancient sarcophagi and the coins of Caesar to the pennies in your pocket — Ananda Featherston, an award winning artist teaching at the Grand Central Atelier in New York City, will discuss it all during an in-person and Zoom lecture at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. Masks are required.
A hands-on workshop in the art of sculpting bas-relief will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Featherston will be joined by Annemarie Haftl of Lenox.
Events are free and open to the public, however, space for Saturday's workshop is limited and advance registration is required.
The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/54jbwzb4. Contact Susan P. Bachelder at spbach23@gmail.com to register and for further information at 413-528-6505.
The events are sponsored by a grant from The Society for Classical Studies, with further support from The Caproni Collections of Woburn and Trinity Church.