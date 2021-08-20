Frequent flyer, raconteur and author Rene Silvin will relay his experiences with “The Concorde: Technology Meets Glamour” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, on Zoom only as part of the Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum's Tuesday Talks.
Silvin, who flew on this technologically advanced plane 160 times, will present the history of the Concorde from an in-depth, personal point of view. He will also introduce the viewers to the famous folk with whom he rubbed elbows in flight.
Admission is $20. To register, visit ventfort08242021.eventbrite.com.