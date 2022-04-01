The Lenox Library will host a timely presentation by James Hatt on “Russia: The Inevitability of Now” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7. This program will be held in person as well as on Zoom.
Hatt, an English barrister who joined the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and was seconded to the Cable and Wireless PLC, met Vladimir Putin, then advisor on international affairs to the Mayor Sobchak, in 1990. Over the next 25 years, Hatt had numerous interactions with Putin, his advisors and associates in St. Petersburg, Moscow, London, and Zurich.
Hatt and his wife have lived in Lenox for 20 years.
Visit lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page for webinar details. The event is free and open to the public.