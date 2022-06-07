LENOX — Lenox Memorial Middle and High School Principal Michael Knybel has named Piper Maxymillian and Fiona Mathews as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Class of 2022. Graduation will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Tanglewood.
Maxymillian, daughter of Hillery and Neal Maxymillian of Lenox, is a member of the National Honor Society, Active Minds Club, Anti-Defamation League, and Peer Mentoring, and has served as a captain of the Lenox crew team. She also volunteers for the Morris Elementary School chapter of Girls on the Run.
Maxymillian has received academic achievement awards in engineering, creative writing and literary analysis, French, and the University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award. She has been selected to sing in the Massachusetts Music Educators Senior District Festival and further qualified to audition for the All-State Festival and Concert.
She will attend Williams College in the fall where she will pursue a double major in psychology and French, and minor in cognitive science.
Mathews, daughter of Margaret Keller and Brendan Mathews of Lenox, is a National Merit Scholarship finalist, a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, captain of "As Schools Match Wits," president of the Lenox Quiz Team, and co-leader of Improve Troupe/Poorly Timed Sneezes Club.
She has performed in the Fall Festival of Shakespeare and has held leading roles in Lenox’s Duffin Theater musical productions.
Mathews has received academic achievement awards in English and The Yale Book Award.
She will attend Brown University in the fall, where she plans to study history and theater.