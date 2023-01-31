<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Historian to lecture on Du Bois Center

The Lenox Library will continue its Distinguished Lecture Series at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, when historian Kendra T. Field talks about the establishment of the new Du Bois Freedom Center in Great Barrington.

The mission of the W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy is to educate the public about the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer Du Bois and the rich African American heritage of the Berkshires. 

Field, the Du Bois Center's historian-in-residence, is associate professor of history and Africana studies and director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at Tufts University. 

Visit lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

