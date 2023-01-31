Lenox: Historian to lecture on Du Bois Center

The Lenox Library will continue its Distinguished Lecture Series at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, when historian Kendra T. Field talks about the establishment of the new Du Bois Freedom Center in Great Barrington.
The mission of the W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy is to educate the public about the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer Du Bois and the rich African American heritage of the Berkshires.
Field, the Du Bois Center's historian-in-residence, is associate professor of history and Africana studies and director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at Tufts University.
