Lenox: Library hosting bestselling novelists

The Lenox Library will conclude the 2022-2023 season of its Distinguished Lecture Series at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, with bestselling novelists Aimee Molloy and Jillian Medoff.

Join novelists Molloy and Medoff in a conversation about fiction, writing and living a creative life. The authors will share how they published their first novels, how they get ideas and how they know when something is finished.

Molloy is the New York Times best-selling author of two novels, "Goodnight Beautiful" and "The Perfect Mother," and several non-fiction books.

Medoff is the acclaimed author of five novels including "When We Were Bright and Beautiful" and the national bestseller, "I Couldn’t Love You More."

The lecture is free and open to the public and will take place in the library's main reading room, 18 Main St. Visit lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page for more information.

