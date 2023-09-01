Lenox: Library announces lecture schedule

The Lenox Library announces the 17th season of its Distinguished Lecture Series, organized and hosted by Jeremy Yudkin. The free lectures will begin at 4 p.m. in the library's main reading room, 18 Main St.
The first lecture of the 2023-2024 season will take place Sunday, Sept. 10, when Eugene Fidell, senior research scholar and visiting lecturer at Yale University Law School, will discuss "National Defense in 2023: A Mare's Nest of Challenges."
The series will continue as follows:
• Oct. 15: Annette Guertin, professor emeritus of Mathematics at Berkshire Community College, "Are You Afraid of Math? Math Anxiety and Ways to Overcome It."
• Nov. 12: Jane Swift, former lieutenant governor and former acting governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, "Women's Leadership in Public Life."
• Jan. 21: James Conroy, historian and author, "The Devils Will Get No Rest: FDR, Churchill, and the Plan That Won the War."
• Feb. 25: Peter Canellos, managing editor of enterprise at Politico, "Politico, the Supreme Court, and the State of Journalism and the Law in the United States."
• March 17: Joan Edwards, Samuel Fessenden Clarke professor of biology, Williams College, "The Intelligence of Plants."
• April 21: Mark Volpe, former president and chief operating officer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, "My 23 years at the Boston Symphony Orchestra."
For more information, visit lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page.