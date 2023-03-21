Lenox: Read a Book Ball to benefit library

The Lenox Library Association will host its first Stay at Home and Read a Book Ball "non-event" to benefit the Lenox Library at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Individuals can curl up with a favorite book at home while donating what they might have spent on a gala night out to support the library.
The event will begin online with a short welcome webinar where participants will meet their seven hosts followed by a live Q&A and conversation session.
Three local Lenox food establishments have partnered with the Lenox Library Association to support the event by offering specials on Saturday.
Dare Bottleshop and Provisions will offer a discount for specific purchases, Firefly Gastropub will donate 15 percent of the day's proceeds to the LLA, and all prepaid Book Ball RSVP donations are eligible for a Loeb's Foodtown gift basket drawing.
To participate, RSVP with a donation in person at the library, by mail to LLA, Attn. Book Ball, 18 Main St., Lenox, MA 01240, or online at lenoxlib.org/support. Suggested donations start at $25.