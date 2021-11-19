Award-winning writer Peter S. Canellos will discuss his book, "The Great Dissenter: The Story of John Marshall Harlan, America’s Judicial Hero," at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, via Zoom for the Lenox Library.

Canellos is an award-winning writer and former editorial page editor of The Boston Globe and executive editor of Politico. He is the editor of the New York Times bestseller, "Last Lion: The Fall and Rise of Ted Kennedy."

This event is free and open to the public. Meeting details may be found at lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page.

