The Lenox Library is hosting an event with Elisa Spungen Bildner and Robert Bildner, authors of "The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook: 125 Home-Grown Recipes from the New England Hills," and Chef Brian Alberg at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in Roche Reading Park.
Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of The Bookstore. After the program, attendees are encouraged to visit the Lenox Farmers Market, open from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays in downtown Lenox.
For more information, visit lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page.