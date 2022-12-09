Lenox: Library, Audubon host winter bird programs

The Lenox Library is partnering with Mass Audubon to present a two-part program series exploring the survival adaptations of the wintering birds of Berkshire County.
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Laura Beltran, a teacher-naturalist with Mass Audubon, will present an online program discussing which birds spend their winters in the area as well as how they find food and how they stay warm. Visit lenoxlib.org/events for the Zoom link.
Dale Abrams, regional education manager for Mass Audubon West, will lead a bird walk from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17. The walk will start at the Lenox Library, 18 Main St., and continue through town to find winter birds and provide identification tips.
These free programs are open to all ages. Information: lenoxlib.org.