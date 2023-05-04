<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Library programs address mental health

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Lenox Library is partnering with two local organizations to offer free public programs that support mental health.

The Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention will present "Talk Saves Lives: A Brief Introduction to Suicide Prevention" at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Participants will learn the common risk factors for suicide and how to spot the warning signs in others.

The Library is partnering with the Brien Center for the center's Community Conversations series at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

Brien Center President and CEO Christine MacBeth and Dr. Jennifer Michaels, medical director, will address the impact of the pandemic on mental health and provide strategies and suggest techniques to manage and care for oneself or a loved one. A Q&A will follow.

Information: lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

