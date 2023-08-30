Lenox: Library hosting 'Pain Killer' author

The Lenox Library will present author Barry Meier in conversation with Martin "Marty" Baron at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the library, 18 Main St.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists will discuss "Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic," Meier’s landmark book that first chronicled the saga of OxyContin and how its reckless promotion unleashed the opioid epidemic.
"Painkiller," a Netflix dramatic series starring Matthew Broderick, Uzo Aduba and Taylor Kitsch, is based on Meier's book.
No registration is required for this free talk. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Information: 413-637-0197 or lenoxlib.org.