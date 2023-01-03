Lenox: Marathon reading of 'Midwinter Day'

The Lenox Library and The Bookstore are cohosting a marathon poetry reading celebrating the late Bernadette Mayer’s iconic book-length poem, "Midwinter Day," from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Lenox Library.
Mayer died in November at her home in East Nassau, N.Y. She and her former husband, the late poet Lewis Warsh, lived in Lenox from 1976 until the early 1980s.
Written at 100 Main St., "Midwinter Day" is, as poet Alice Notely noted, “an epic poem about a daily routine.”
The event is being held in association with St. Rocco’s Poetry Collective in Albany, N.Y.
For more information, call The Bookstore at 413-637-3390 or email bookstoreinlenox@gmail.com.