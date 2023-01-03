<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lenox: Marathon reading of 'Midwinter Day'

The Lenox Library and The Bookstore are cohosting a marathon poetry reading celebrating the late Bernadette Mayer’s iconic book-length poem, "Midwinter Day," from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Lenox Library.

Mayer died in November at her home in East Nassau, N.Y. She and her former husband, the late poet Lewis Warsh, lived in Lenox from 1976 until the early 1980s.

Written at 100 Main St., "Midwinter Day" is, as poet Alice Notely noted, “an epic poem about a daily routine.” 

The event is being held in association with St. Rocco’s Poetry Collective in Albany, N.Y. 

For more information, call The Bookstore at 413-637-3390 or email bookstoreinlenox@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all