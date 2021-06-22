The Lenox Library will hold a virtual discussion with Barry Meier, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of the new book, "Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies," at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, via Zoom.
Meier is a former New York Times reporter and a member of the Times’ team that won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for international reporting. He is also a two-time winner of the prestigious George Polk Award for investigative reporting and other professional honors.
Further information is available on the Library's website, lenoxlib.org, and Facebook page.