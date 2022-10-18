Author and journalist Donald Morrison will discuss "The New Gilded Age" at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, as part of the Lenox Library's Distinguished Lecture Series. The lecture will take place in the library's main reading room, 18 Main St.
Morrison will address the ways in which our current highly unequal society mirrors that of the late 19th century.
Morrison is the European editor of the London-based magazine PORT and a regular contributor to The Berkshire Eagle and a commentator for NPR's Robin Hood Radio.
Visit lenoxlib.org or the library's Facebook page for more information.