The Lenox Library Association's 25th annual book sale will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Town Hall, 6 Walker St. Admission is free.
For a donation of $5, book dealers and members of the public can gain early admission from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; admission numbers will be available beginning at 8 a.m.
This year's event features a huge selection of books in 35 categories. Many of the books are in like-new condition. A special interest selection offers collectors’ items, including limited editions, signed editions, and other collectibles, while an old treasures section features books from the 19th and early 20th centuries.
All proceeds benefit the library's services, programs and activities. Information: Nancy Cohen at nancycohen1112@gmail.com or 413-652-1327 or visit lenoxlib.org.