Lenox: Lecture addresses 'The Hidden People of the Berkshires'

The Lenox Library's Distinguished Lecture Series continues with a talk titled "The Hidden People of the Berkshires" at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the library's main reading room, 18 Main St.

The leaders of Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, Construct and Western Massachusetts Labor Action will discuss the number of people living difficult lives in the apparently prosperous Berkshires.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Visit lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page for more information.

