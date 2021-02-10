As a special treat for Valentine's Day, award-winning audiobook narrator/producer Alison Larkin and Ventfort Hall favorite, actress Anne Undeland, will read from audiobook classics produced by Alison Larkin Presents. Titled "Literary Conversations on Love: Austen, Bronte, Alcott," the program will be offered only via Zoom by Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.

Readings from such classic novels as "Jane Eyre," "Pride and Prejudice" and "Little Women" will be followed by a transatlantic discussion on marriage, love and womanhood and the experience of recording the works of these authors.

Larkin and Undeland are making this offer: For every audiobook downloaded directly from alisonlarkinpresents.com, a second audiobook will be donated to people in need between now and June 1.

Visit alisonlarkinpresents.com to learn more.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.