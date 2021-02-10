As a special treat for Valentine's Day, award-winning audiobook narrator/producer Alison Larkin and Ventfort Hall favorite, actress Anne Undeland, will read from audiobook classics produced by Alison Larkin Presents. Titled "Literary Conversations on Love: Austen, Bronte, Alcott," the program will be offered only via Zoom by Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Readings from such classic novels as "Jane Eyre," "Pride and Prejudice" and "Little Women" will be followed by a transatlantic discussion on marriage, love and womanhood and the experience of recording the works of these authors.
Larkin and Undeland are making this offer: For every audiobook downloaded directly from alisonlarkinpresents.com, a second audiobook will be donated to people in need between now and June 1.
Visit alisonlarkinpresents.com to learn more.