The Wit Gallery welcomes award-winning oil painter John-Mark Gleadow for its annual “Open Aire” exhibition of the artist’s ultra-realist works.

The artist will be showcasing his newest pieces and working on his most recent commission under the “Open Aire Gallery” tent from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17.

Gleadow is internationally known for his “Book Spine” paintings and giclees; paintings of bookshelves describing a theme or telling a story through a series of hand painted, imagined books.

