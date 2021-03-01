Students at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School are working to offset their school's paper usage by planting 100 trees in the Berkshires.
Berkshire County residents are invited to help the students reach their goal by requesting a tree to be planted in their yard. Each tree is only $5 dollars, which includes delivery and planting. If preferred, trees may be picked up at LMMHS.
Trees will be planted on Saturday, April 24, and the event is being organized by students in LMMHS's Climate Crisis Control Club and a nonprofit, Tree-Plenish.
For more information or to request a tree, visit the event webpage at tree-plenishevents.org/lenox.