"Contagion" by Lenox artist Carolyn Newberger is featured in the national juried show, "Painting through the Pandemic," sponsored by the Rhode Island Watercolor Society.
Newberger's work depicts the pandemic’s political context and particular impact on men, women and children of color.
The exhibition can be seen online through April 9 on the Rhode Island Watercolor Society website, rhodeislandwatercolorsociety.wildapricot.org, and Facebook page.
For more information on the artist, visit carolynnewberger.com.