"Contagion" by Lenox artist Carolyn Newberger is featured in the national juried show, "Painting through the Pandemic," sponsored by the Rhode Island Watercolor Society.

Newberger's work depicts the pandemic’s political context and particular impact on men, women and children of color.

The exhibition can be seen online through April 9 on the Rhode Island Watercolor Society website, rhodeislandwatercolorsociety.wildapricot.org, and Facebook page. 

For more information on the artist, visit carolynnewberger.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.