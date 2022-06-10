Local History Librarian Amy Lafave will present "'When I think, I must speak': The World Stage of Fanny Kemble" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Lenox Library, 18 Main St. This program will be held in person as well as on Zoom.
British actress turned Lenox resident Frances Anne “Fanny” Kemble married Pierce Butler, Georgia plantation owner of several hundred enslaved people, in 1834. Unable to sway her husband from the institution of slavery, their tumultuous 1849 divorce was national news.
Using unique material from the Lenox Library's archival collections and other primary sources, Lafave will give a presentation on Kemble's experience on her husband's plantation, and her subsequent Lenox refuge.
For more information including webinar details, visit lenoxlib.org or call 413-637-0197.