Professional storyteller Mary Jo Maichack will present virtual readings of short stories from J.D. Sallinger's "Nine Stories" via Zoom. The programs are recommended for adults and older teens.
Maichack will give a reading of "The Laughing Man" followed by a discussion of the work from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. This program is supported by the Lenox Cultural Council.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit tinyurl.com/3hm32pvu; Meeting ID: 898 1239 1823; Passcode: 517616.
Maichack will also present a series of readings of Salinger's “The Laughing Man,” “A Perfect Day for Bananafish” and “Teddy” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 8, 15 and 22. Maichack will read one story on each date and facilitate conversation.
To join this series of Zoom meetings, visit tinyurl.com/kv8tpcah; Meeting ID: 840 3441 0986; Passcode: 763857. This program is supported by the Hardwick-New Braintree Cultural Council.
For questions, email maryjomaichack@gmail.com.