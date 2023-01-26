Lenox: LPS releases preschool, kindergarten information

Lenox Public Schools will be providing information regarding its Early Childhood Program on its website, lenoxps.org. Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 to be eligible for the preschool program and 5 years old by Sept. 1 to be eligible for kindergarten.
Early childhood screenings for ages 3 to 5 will be scheduled to help identify children who may have substantial needs in speech/language, cognitive, social/emotional or physical development.
The preschool program is for Lenox residents only. An open house will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Morris Elementary School.
Preschool screenings for Lenox residents will take place Wednesday and Thursday, March 1 and 2. Screening appointments can be scheduled online beginning Feb. 16. A link will be provided on the school's website at that time.
Preschool registration will take place on an individual basis after acceptance into the program. Questions may be directed to Michelle Loubert in the Student Services Office at Morris Elementary at 413-637-5571, ext. 7704.
Kindergarten registration for Lenox residents will be held Monday, March 13, in the Main Office at Morris Elementary. Bring a birth certificate, immunization record and proof of Lenox residency.
An open house for the kindergarten program will be held from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Morris Elementary.
Kindergarten screenings for Lenox residents will take place from June 13 to 20, contingent upon snow days, and appointments will be scheduled in May when registration is completed.
A kindergarten orientation session will be held in August before school starts. Questions may be directed to Amy Freeman at Morris Elementary at 413-637-5570, ext. 7701.