Lenox Public Schools will be providing information regarding its Early Childhood Program on its website, lenoxps.org. Children need to be age 3 by Sept. 1 to be eligible for preschool and age 5 by Sept. 1 to be eligible for kindergarten.
PowerPoint presentations regarding the preschool and kindergarten programs will be available for viewing on Monday, March 7.
The preschool program is for Lenox residents only. A preschool question and answer session will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, via Zoom. A Zoom link will be posted on the website.
Preschool screenings will take place Tuesday, March 22, and Wednesday, March 23. Appointments will be scheduled beginning Thursday, March 10; contact Michelle Loubert in the Student Services Office at Morris Elementary, 413-637-5571, ext. 7704.
Preschool registration will take place on an individual basis after acceptance into the program.
Kindergarten registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, in the Main Office at Morris Elementary. Bring a birth certificate, immunization records and proof of Lenox residency.
Kindergarten screenings for Lenox residents will take place in June and will be scheduled in late May when registration is completed. Direct questions to Amy Freeman at Morris, 413-637-5570, ext. 7701.
The screenings help identify children who may have substantial needs in speech/language, cognitive, social/emotional, or physical development.