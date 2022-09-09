The Lenox Cultural Council is sponsoring Master Storyteller Mary Jo Maichack in an interactive family program, “The Lake of the Croaking Frogs,” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 472 West Mountain Road.

Maichack will relate diverse world folktales honoring nature as participants walk and stop by various ecoscapes at the sanctuary.

Lenox residents may walk free of charge at Pleasant Valley; others may have a charge applied by the sanctuary, but not for the storytelling walk.

To register, email Maichack at maryjomaichack@gmail.com. Walk-in attendance may be available if the registration is not full.

