"A Century of Women's Fashion: 1850-1960" is on display now through the end of the summer at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
The exhibit includes 14 vintage dresses, ranging from 1850 to 1960, as well as various accessory pieces. The exhibit was done largely in collaboration with the Berkshire County Historical Society which has one of the largest costume collections in the county.
The exhibit is displayed throughout the entire mansion and is included in the regular admission to the museum. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Masks are required.
Visit gildedage.org for more information.