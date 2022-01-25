Registration is open for Mass Audubon’s Winter and Spring School Vacation Camps at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary for children ages 7-12 years old.

Winter Adventure Vacation Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 21 to 25, and Spring Explorers Vacation Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 18 to 22.

Vacation weeks are packed with nature exploration and hands-on learning outside the classroom. Camps will take entirely outdoors with short breaks to warm up. Sign up for the week or by the day. 

For more information and to register online, visit tinyurl.com/hdhzbf8y. Call 413-637-0320 to sign up for individual days.

