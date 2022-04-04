Mass Audubon is hosting a number of programs on birds and amphibians in April. Registration is required for all programs; no walk-ins will be accepted.
Search for frogs and salamanders during "Frogs, Salamanders and Vernal Pools" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, and a Spring Frog and Salamander Search for families from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, both at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.
A birding workshop, Spring Waterfowl, will take place from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at various lakes in the Berkshires.
Birding at Canoe Meadows will be offered twice, from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Fridays, April 22 and 29, at Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary, Pittsfield. This program is free, but registration is required.
A three-part series on spring birding includes a Spring Waterfowl Workshop from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Berkshire lakes and ponds; Spring Warblers by Sight and Sound from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Lime Kiln Farm, Sheffield; and Birding by Ear from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Pleasant Valley.
Those interested in the three-part birding series can sign up for the whole series for a discounted price or attend individual workshops.
For fees and to register, visit massaudubon.org/pleasantvalleyprograms.