SculptureNow will host a Meet the Artists event from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at The Mount, 2 Plunkett St. The sculptors of the 2022 exhibition will be in person to meet the public and talk about the inspiration and process of their large-scale sculptures.
SculptureNow presents a new, juried exhibition of outdoor sculptures by 30 regionally, nationally and internationally recognized artists sited on the grounds of The Mount, Edith Wharton's home.
This event is free and open to the public. Register online at sculpturenow.org, 413-358-3884, edithwharton.org, or 413-551-5111.