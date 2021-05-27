The Lenox Library is hosting an exhibit of military aviation paintings by local artist Robert Horvath through July 4 in the library's Welles Gallery, 18 Main St.
Horvath began painting aircraft in earnest around 1979 when he was commissioned for art for a calendar. The calendar was issued by Over the Front magazine, the publication of the Society of World War I Aviation Historians. He became part of the U.S. Air Force Art program around the same time.
Horvath's paintings are well researched tableaux of particular incidents in aviation history. His interest is primarily in propeller-driven aircraft.
Most of Horvath’s art is with the U.S. Air Force Collection. Paintings are also in the U.S. Marine Corps Museum at Quantico, Va., and the Yorkshire Air Museum in England.
For more information, contact the Lenox Library at 413-637-0197.