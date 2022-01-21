The Lenox Library's 15th annual Distinguished Lecture Series will continue at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, via Zoom. Caroline Holland, managing director of Mill Town Capital, will discuss “Community Development: A New Approach.”
Holland joined Mill Town in 2017. She leads operations, strategy and project execution for Mill Town across the portfolio of investments with a particular focus on the company’s broad Community Development, Outdoor Sports & Recreation, and Hospitality efforts.
Zoom meeting details can be found on the Library's website, lenoxlib.org, or the Library's Facebook page.