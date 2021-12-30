Zach Adams, an environmental educator with Mass Audubon, will lead a moonlight forest walk from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 472 West Mountain Road.
Participants will take a gentle walk learning about what goes on in the forest at night, guided only by the light of the moon.
Dress for the weather and prepare for uneven terrain. Snowshoes or other traction assistance may be required depending on conditions.
This program is free with the support of the Lenox Cultural Council. Preregistration is required at massaudubon.org/pleasantvalleyprograms.