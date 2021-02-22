Lenox Public Schools will be providing information regarding its Early Childhood Program on its website, lenoxps.org. PowerPoint presentations regarding the preschool and kindergarten programs will be available for viewing on the website on Monday, March 8.
Question and answer Zoom sessions will be held Thursday, March 11. The preschool Q&A will begin at 6 p.m. and the kindergarten Q&A will begin at 7 p.m. Links to each session will be posted on the website.
Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 to be eligible for preschool and 5 years old by Sept. 1 to be eligible for kindergarten.
Early childhood screenings for Lenox children ages 3 to 5 will take place April 5 to 8. The purpose is to identify children who may have substantial needs in speech/language, cognitive, social/emotional, or physical development. Appointments are required.
Lenox
Morris School releases registration information
The preschool program is for Lenox residents only. Preschool screening appointments can be scheduled by calling the Student Services Office at 413-637-5571 beginning March 12. Preschool registration will take place on an individual basis after acceptance into the program. Information: Michelle Loubert at 413-637-5571, ext. 7704.
Kindergarten registration for Lenox residents will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, in the main office at Morris Elementary. Bring a birth certificate, record of immunization and proof of Lenox residency. Kindergarten screenings will be scheduled when registration is completed. An orientation session will be held in May. Information: Amy Freeman at 413-637-5570, ext. 7701.