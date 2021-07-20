Known in the rarefied world of Egyptology as Mr. Mummy, Bob Brier returns to Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum with a visual presentation titled “The Murder of Tutankhamen.” To be seen also via Zoom, the renowned Egyptologist will present his talk at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, as part of the museum’s Tuesday Talks.
Three thousand years ago, King Tutankhamen, a 19-year-old pharaoh, died mysteriously. A small tomb was hastily readied, his body mummified, jewelry and furniture was gathered, and the tomb was sealed. Then silence.
Brier will describe the discovery of the tomb in 1922 by Howard Carter. Then, using an examination of the king’s skull, a letter from Tutankhamen’s widowed queen, and a royal ring, Brier will unravel the mystery of Tutankhamen’s death and will present his theory that the young pharaoh was murdered.
As senior research fellow at the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University, Brier conducts pioneering research in mummification practices and has investigated some of the world’s most famous mummies.
Admission is $20 whether via Zoom or by attending at Ventfort Hall. Reservations for attending the talk at Ventfort Hall are required by calling 413-637-3206.
To order on Zoom visit ventfort07272021.eventbrite.com.