The Barden Party, a New Zealand theater troupe, will perform Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" as a musical comedy at 3 p.m. Friday, July 22, outdoors at Ventfort Hall Mansion & Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
Tickets are $35, $20 for 17 and under accompanied by an adult. Reservations are recommended. Bring blankets, a chair and a picnic if desired. No alcoholic beverages allowed. Light refreshments will be served.
For reservations, call 413-637-3206. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.