Nomination papers for elected town offices are available in the town clerk’s office. The following positions will appear on the May 10 annual town election ballot:
Moderator, one one-year term; Selectman, two three-year terms; Board of Health, one three-year term; Assessor, one three-year term; School Committee, three three-year terms; and Planning Board, one five-year term.
Candidates seeking to run for office must contact the town clerk at 413-637-5500, ext. 1207, or ksullivan@townoflenox.com to obtain nominations papers. Completed papers must be returned for certification no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 22.
All of these dates and times are subject to change per Gov. Charlie Baker’s Executive Orders.