Nomination papers for elected town offices are available in the town clerk’s office. The following positions will appear on the May 10 annual town election ballot:

Moderator, one one-year term; Selectman, two three-year terms; Board of Health, one three-year term; Assessor, one three-year term; School Committee, three three-year terms; and Planning Board, one five-year term.

Candidates seeking to run for office must contact the town clerk at 413-637-5500, ext. 1207, or ksullivan@townoflenox.com to obtain nominations papers. Completed papers must be returned for certification no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 22.

All of these dates and times are subject to change per Gov. Charlie Baker’s Executive Orders.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.