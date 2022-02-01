LENOX — Nomination papers are available at Town Clerk Kerry Sullivan’s office for the following offices:
• Town Moderator, a one-year term, currently held by John McNinch
• Selectman, three years, Marybeth Mitts, incumbent
• School Committee, two three-year seats held by Robert Vaughan and David Rimmer
• Board of Health, three years, Dianne Romeo, incumbent
• Board of Assessors, three years, Thomas Romeo, incumbent
• Planning Board, five years, Kate McNulty-Vaughan, incumbent
• Lenox Housing Authority, five years, Deborah Prew, incumbent
Candidates seeking any of the positions must obtain nomination papers from the Town Clerk’s Office at Town Hall, 6 Walker St. Completed papers with the signatures of 27 registered Lenox voters are due to be returned for certification by 5 p.m. March 21.
The annual town election is May 9. The current total of registered voters is 3,854.
The annual town meeting is May 5. The deadline to submit articles for the town meeting warrant is March 10.
Unregistered voters who wish to register in time for the town meeting and town election must do so by 8 p.m. April 15.
For information, contact Sullivan at ksullivan@townoflenox.com or 413-637-5500.