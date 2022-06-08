Nutshell Playhouse will premier "Spyjinks," an original production, at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. The program will take place outside, weather permitting. Bring chairs or blankets.
The program is appropriate for children of all ages accompanied by grown-ups. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $7 for ages 4 to 17 and free for ages 3 and under. Tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.
Reservations are required by calling Ventfort Hall at 413-637-3206. Proof of vaccination for ages 5 and over and ID for ages 18 and over are required.