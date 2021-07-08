Self-described kooky Commander-in-Chief Don Jordan of the Nutshell Playhouse and his troupe will appear in "Top Bananas!" at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11, outside at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.

The program is appropriate for children of all ages accompanied by their grown-ups. Kids ages 3 to 10 will particularly enjoy the show.

Admission tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for ages 4 to 17, and ages 3 and under are free. Bring chairs or blankets. Masks are required if unvaccinated.

