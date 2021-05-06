The LenoxLovesMusic! series will commence its second season at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16. The 13-week series brings live music to downtown Lenox with performances located at the town dining terrace at 31 Church St.
The series is a collaboration with the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, Lenox Cultural District and Berkshire Music School. The first part of the series will run until June 27 with the second half running Aug. 29 through Oct. 17.
Local artists perform each week offering different music genres including folk, classical, jazz, rock, blues, and fusion.
The first three performances are as follows: Sherri James Buxton Trio, jazz, May 16; David Bartley, soulful jazz and blues, May 23; Rees Shad & The Convo Combo, popular music and blues, May 30.
All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed and those that attend will be required to wear masks and social distance while enjoying the performance.
Information: Jenn Nacht at jenn@lenox.org or 413-637-3646, or lenox.org/lenoxlovesmusic.