Paranormal investigator David Raby will lead a ghost hunt from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 1, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
Before the investigation, Raby will give a brief history of the lives that once graced the mansion's hallways. He will also share some of his favorite evidence from previous investigations and answer questions.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. A limited number of non-refundable tickets cost $38, $20 for ages 12-18 and 19-23 with student ID.
Reservations and a signed waiver are required. Call 413-637-3206 for reservations. No walk-ins will be permitted. For more information, visit gildedage.org.