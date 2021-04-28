Paranormal investigator David Raby will lead a ghost hunt from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 1, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.

Before the investigation, Raby will give a brief history of the lives that once graced the mansion's hallways. He will also share some of his favorite evidence from previous investigations and answer questions.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. A limited number of non-refundable tickets cost $38, $20 for ages 12-18 and 19-23 with student ID.

Reservations and a signed waiver are required. Call 413-637-3206 for reservations. No walk-ins will be permitted. For more information, visit gildedage.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.