The Rig will present "Our Stories, Our Songs," a concert celebrating the resilience of the community in a time of upheaval, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, in Lilac Park. The concert is free and open to the public.
A collection of folk, indie and pop music, the concert features singer-songwriters Emma Ayres, Gregory Boover, Wes Buckley, and Zoe Lemos, with poet/performer Eliana Rowe. Their original songs and poems were created in collaboration with partners at the Berkshire Athenaeum, Soldier On, Camphill Ghent, and Greenport Manor.
The Rig is a cultural collective that supports, amplifies and catalyzes art and storytelling for the community. Learn more at theaterrig.com.
Masks and social distancing will be required.