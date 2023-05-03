<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Playwright relates tale of forgotten sculptor

"Lost Lady: Louisa Lander, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and the Hunt for a Forgotten American Sculptor" will be presented by Diane Baia Hale, an independent scholar and award-winning playwright, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. Her talk will be followed by a tea.

At the center of the mystery of the forgotten 19th century artist is author Nathaniel Hawthorne who commissioned Lander to sculpt his bust and thereby set her doom in motion. 

Tickets cost $30 for members and with an advance reservation; $35 day of. Reservations are required as seats are limited. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. For reservations, visit gildedage.org/events

