Lenox: Police officer entrance exam registration open

The Lenox Police Department will be holding a police officer entrance examination on Saturday, March 25, at the Town Hall, 6 Walker St. 

Registration deadline is Thursday, March 23. To register, visit publicsafetyllc.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

