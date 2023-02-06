Lenox: Police officer entrance exam registration open

The Lenox Police Department will be holding a police officer entrance examination on Saturday, March 25, at the Town Hall, 6 Walker St.
Registration deadline is Thursday, March 23. To register, visit publicsafetyllc.com.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
